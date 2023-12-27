Iran, Russia FMs talk peace in Caucasus, bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian of Iran and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have, in a telephone conversation, exchanged views on the developments in the South Caucasus, the latest status of bilateral cooperation and relations along with some regional and international questions.

Amirabdollahian referred to the current developments in the Caucasus, welcoming the process of negotiations between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia in order to achieve lasting peace.

He further highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s backing for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Lavrov, for his part, congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran on the conclusion of a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, hailing it as a very important step toward the development of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s economic relations with Russia and other members of the union.

The top Russian diplomat reiterated that his country sincerely and unconditionally respects Iran’s territorial integrity, describing it as Moscow’s unchangeable stance.

At the close of their talk, the pair underscored the need to respect one another’s territorial sovereignty and

Amirabdollahian also had a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the Azerbaijan Republic Jeyhun Bayramov, during which he welcomed the headway made peace talks between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia. He touched upon his upcoming trip to Armenia, once again highlighting that Iran will continue its constructive efforts to help achieve lasting peace between Baku and Yerevan.

Bayramov, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its constructive stances, and assessed the trend of negotiations between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia as positive.

He expressed hope a final peace deal will be signed between the two countries in the near future.