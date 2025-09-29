Iran remained at negotiating table until last moment: Pezeshkian

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Pezeshkian denounced the United States’ irrational behavior toward Iran’s sincere diplomatic efforts on the nuclear issue.

On Friday, the US and its allies, the so-called European troika, vetoed a draft resolution from Russia and China that sought to delay the imposition of the snapback mechanism that would reinstate the allies’ and the UN Security Council’s nuclear-related sanctions against Iran.

Pezeshkian stated that “any restrictions and sanctions are definitely reprehensible and unacceptable from our point of view,” adding “we have been present at the negotiating table until the last moment to clarify and reach a fair and logical solution.”

He criticized the other side for wanting “to take all our assets in exchange for a few months’ opportunity” before raising “new demands”—an approach he said “will never be accepted.”

He pointed to the US’s bullying tactics, saying in accordance with the Holy Quran, “the bullies will never be satisfied with us unless we submit to their will; however, this will never happen.”

Pezeshkian pointed to the failed attempts of the Americans to disrupt and sabotage Iran’s exports at the height of sanctions and war.

He contrasted Iran’s natural resource wealth with other nations, stating, “Many countries in the world not only do not have oil and gas resources, but are forced to import them to meet their domestic needs; however, they have taken the path of development and progress with seriousness.”

Iran, he noted, by relying on “the power of experts, elites, and the empathy of the people, will be able to reduce its dependence on oil resources and continue its development programs with strength.”

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran has “never sought to acquire nuclear weapons and we do not,” a stance rooted not only in official policy but in a religious fatwa and principles.

He expressed Iran’s readiness for a “logical, fair” dialogue but rejected any negotiation that would entangle the nation in “new issues and problems.”