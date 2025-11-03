Media WireForeign Policy

Iran refutes start of negotiations with US

By IFP Media Wire
Esmael Baghaei

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry has rejected reports suggesting the start of talks between Tehran and Washington, stating that during the recent visit of Majid Takht-Ravanchi, the deputy foreign minister for political affairs, to Muscat, no message was conveyed from the United States to Iran.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Esmail Baqaei said that while intermediaries may exchange messages, this does not signify the beginning of a negotiation process between Iran and the US.

Regarding Iran’s conditions for dialogue, Baqaei emphasized that the rights and interests of the Iranian nation must be respected, and the other parties must acknowledge Iran’s undeniable rights.

He added that Iran will not unilaterally give up its legitimate rights in any negotiation.

“If such understanding and realism are achieved, one can say that conditions will be suitable for dialogue — but at present, we are not at that stage,” he noted.

In response to a question about the Iranian foreign minister’s recent remark that “Iran is in no rush to negotiate with the US,” Baqaei said: “When the other side seeks excessive demands, would you authorize your negotiators to enter talks under such circumstances?”

Asked what conditions must be met for Iran and the US to begin talks, Baqaei replied: “One must remember that during a diplomatic process, Iran was attacked by the US, and Israel’s assault took place with American collaboration. Iranians cannot forget that.”

The spokesman added that discussions on the principles and prerequisites for negotiations between the two sides can only take place when both parties recognize the existence of shared interests and concerns.

Baqaei pointed out that the United States still insists on pursuing its demands and ambitions unilaterally, without regard for the other side’s interests and concerns.

“Such an approach cannot work with Iran,” he said, “because that is not negotiation — it is dictation.”

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks