Iran refutes start of negotiations with US

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Esmail Baqaei said that while intermediaries may exchange messages, this does not signify the beginning of a negotiation process between Iran and the US.

Regarding Iran’s conditions for dialogue, Baqaei emphasized that the rights and interests of the Iranian nation must be respected, and the other parties must acknowledge Iran’s undeniable rights.

He added that Iran will not unilaterally give up its legitimate rights in any negotiation.

“If such understanding and realism are achieved, one can say that conditions will be suitable for dialogue — but at present, we are not at that stage,” he noted.

In response to a question about the Iranian foreign minister’s recent remark that “Iran is in no rush to negotiate with the US,” Baqaei said: “When the other side seeks excessive demands, would you authorize your negotiators to enter talks under such circumstances?”

Asked what conditions must be met for Iran and the US to begin talks, Baqaei replied: “One must remember that during a diplomatic process, Iran was attacked by the US, and Israel’s assault took place with American collaboration. Iranians cannot forget that.”

The spokesman added that discussions on the principles and prerequisites for negotiations between the two sides can only take place when both parties recognize the existence of shared interests and concerns.

Baqaei pointed out that the United States still insists on pursuing its demands and ambitions unilaterally, without regard for the other side’s interests and concerns.

“Such an approach cannot work with Iran,” he said, “because that is not negotiation — it is dictation.”