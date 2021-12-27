Iran reaffirms demand for concrete guarantees in Vienna talks

Bagheri was speaking at the joint commission of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, in Vienna on Monday.

He also said any sanctions removal must be verifiable.

The top Iranian negotiator noted that Tehran is fully ready for serious interaction and advancement of talks. The joint commission of the JCPOA was presided by Bagheri and the EU’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

At the meeting, participants reviewed the progress of the Vienna talks and the continuation of the negotiations. All sides also declared readiness to continue their consultations.

Following the meeting, Mora told reporters the Vienna talks are on the right track to reach a final agreement.

He refused to set a date for reaching a deal but said the negotiations are aimed at achieving an agreement within a few weeks, not months. Mora added that if all sides work hard, a deal is within reach.

The EU’s deputy foreign policy chief however said the parties must make difficult decisions and that is the goal of the Vienna negotiations.

Meanwhile, Russia’s envoy to the international organizations in Vienna Ulyanov said on Twitter that at the meeting of the JCPOA’s joint commission, the participants held businesslike and result-oriented discussions and agreed to speed up the drafting process to achieve a deal as soon as possible.

The eighth round of talks aimed at removing anti-Iran sanctions began Monday in Vienna. Iran has already put forth two draft documents during the previous rounds which it says will be the basis of talks in the Austrian capital.