Iran Protest to IAEA over “Biased” Report

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says Tehran has sent a letter of protest to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to raise objection over his recent “unconstructive” report on Iran’ nuclear activities.

AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi also warned the IAEA to avoid filing biased reports that undermine the constructive cooperation between Iran and the agency.

He was responding to an I-A-E-A report that said Tehran has allowed the Agency to service its monitoring equipment at Iran’s nuclear sites except for the Centrifuge Component Manufacturing Workshop at the Tesa Karaj Complex, near Tehran.

Kamalvandi said that Grossi and his colleagues know well that the deal they agreed with Iran earlier this month does not cover cameras at Karaj complex.

The AEOI spokesman noted that the site is still under security and judicial probes, following the sabotage incident in June, therefore was left out of the Iran-IAEA deal.

He further explained that Grossi has asked for inspection of Karaj site, but his request was rejected twice. He stressed that the agreement with the agency clearly refers to “designated” equipment to exclude the site from the IAEA operation to replace surveillance CCTV memory cards.

Kamalvandi underlined that the IAEA officials should avoid politicking and filing wrong and biased reports against Iran.