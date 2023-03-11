Saturday, March 11, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iran inaugurates production line of advanced trainer jet built at home

By IFP Editorial Staff
Yasin training jet

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani had inaugurated the production line of advanced Yasin training jet, which is designed and developed by Iranian military experts.

During a ceremony joined by senior military officials on Saturday in Tehran, the defense chief said the jet has “special features,” most significantly its “excellent design, which enables us to put it to use in various fields,” including as combat and backup aircraft.

“Most pieces of the aircraft’s equipment have been indigenized, and we are certain the jet, as an advanced aircraft, can perform the missions assigned to the Air Force well and prove effective in reducing the duration of training and [increase] its quality,” he added.

Unveiled in 2019, the all-Iranian state-of-the-art jet is 12 meters long and 4 meters high, weighing 5.5 tons. It can fly at a maximum altitude of 12 kilometers.

The wings of the aircraft are over 10 meters long and have a surface area of 24 square meters, enabling the jet to fly at a minimum speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks