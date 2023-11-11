Iran President: US preventing ceasefire in Gaza

“The US sends the message that it wouldn’t like the war [in Gaza] to spread, but the fuel for the war machine in Gaza is supplied by the Americans; the US is preventing the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza,” said Ebrahim Raisi before leaving Tehran for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“This emergency summit is being held with the issue of Palestine on its agenda; Iran had made a call for the meeting a month ago, but it was postponed several times for some reason,” the president explained.

“Heads of Islamic states are expected to adopt a single decision on the question of Palestine, which is the most pressing issue in the world, and to fully implement it,” he said.

Raisi then dismissed the Israeli brutalities against Palestinians as “war crimes,” calling for action rather than words to stop the Israeli war machine.