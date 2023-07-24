President Raisi: Iran hopes Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations will strengthen peace in region

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran on Monday,

The president stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any geopolitical changes and shifting the borders of the countries in the region, adding, “Iran supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the countries in the region.”

He emphasized the importance of improving the level of relations between the two countries as much as possible and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran does not see any obstacle to the development of relations with Armenia”.

Mirzoyan appreciated Iran’s positions regarding the developments in the Caucasus region, stating,, “Armenia will never become a platform for anti-Iranian actions and always emphasises on the development of regional security and peace”.

He considered relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran to be very important for his country and emphasised on increasing diplomatic relations between the two countries and strengthening and deepening the relations between Tehran and Yerevan.