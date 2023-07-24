Monday, July 24, 2023
type here...
Media WireForeign PolicySecurity

President Raisi: Iran hopes Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations will strengthen peace in region

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized the necessity of solving regional issues by the countries of the region. He stated that Iran, by supporting the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, hopes that these negotiations will establish and strengthen peace, security and stability in the region as much as possible.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran on Monday,

The president stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any geopolitical changes and shifting the borders of the countries in the region, adding, “Iran supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the countries in the region.”

He emphasized the importance of improving the level of relations between the two countries as much as possible and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran does not see any obstacle to the development of relations with Armenia”.

Mirzoyan appreciated Iran’s positions regarding the developments in the Caucasus region, stating,, “Armenia will never become a platform for anti-Iranian actions and always emphasises on the development of regional security and peace”.

He considered relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran to be very important for his country and emphasised on increasing diplomatic relations between the two countries and strengthening and deepening the relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks