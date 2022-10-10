Monday, October 10, 2022
CEO: Iran’s Post Company suffers income loss due to internet disruption

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's Post Company has had its income decreased by one third following the internet restriction and filtering of applications like Instagram in Iran.

Mahmood Liaee said in fact, one third of postal parcels and transactions were made through such apps as Instagram and this accounts for the decrease in the company’s income.

Liaee however pointed to efforts by Iranian officials over the past years to encourage businesses to use domestic platforms.

He however said unfortunately, the business is still based on foreign platforms and this issue has caused problems for the Iranian economy.

The Iranian government has shut down platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp due to protests that erupted following the death of 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini in a police station in Tehran several weeks ago.

Even before the protests, some quarters in Iran pushed for the filtering of these apps, saying they promote immoral content.

