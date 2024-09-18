Pezeshkian: Terror incident in Lebanon cause of shame for US

President Pezeshkian, during the cabinet session on Wednesday, referred to the deadly pager blasts across Lebanon on Tuesday, adding the fact that tools designed for the people’s welfare are being used for terrorist intentions, proves the savage nature of those behind the incident.

At least 12 people including two children were killed and more than 3,000 more injured in the attacks. Iran and the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah blame the Israeli regime for the terror incident, with the latter vowing a crushing response.

The Iranian president added the incident once again proved that the Western states including the US that claim support for a ceasefire in Gaza, are in practice supporting the Zionist regime’s crimes and blind onslaughts.

President Pezeshkian added the only way out is unity among Muslim nations in the face of the crimes committed by the Israeli regime and its supporters against Palestinians.

In the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi presented a report on the Zionist regime’s recent crime, adding a group of Iranian specialists and nurses left Tehran for Beirut to help the affected people in Lebanon.