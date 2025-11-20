Iran parliament’s foreign policy chief: No current talks with US, but “willingness to negotiate has existed”

Ebrahim Azizi, speaking at the “Pioneers of Liberation” event at the University of Tehran, emphasized that Iran remains open to talks if national interests and clearly defined negotiating principles are fully respected.

“There are no ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States at this moment, but the willingness to negotiate has existed and still exists,” he said.

Azizi stated that any future discussions must acknowledge Iran’s “right to enrichment” within the nuclear framework.

“If the principles of negotiation, its boundaries, and our national interests are upheld, and if enrichment is recognized, then we will negotiate,” he added.

His remarks come after five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US over recent years, were torpedoed after a US-Israeli aggression against Iran ongoing in June.

Despite intermittent progress, those rounds failed to produce a final settlement, and formal channels have since stalled.