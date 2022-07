Ghalibaf said consultation between parliaments of Islamic countries can help resolve their problems.

He said the Iranian parliament is ready to strengthen and expand friendly relations between Muslim nations.

Ghalibaf made those comments in a message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. He congratulated all Muslims on the Eid.

Ghalibaf expressed hope that peace and security will be established in all Muslim countries and friendship among them will be strengthened under the auspices of the occasion.