Iran, Pakistan to Open Third Border Crossing Soon: Minister

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami has unveiled plans for the opening of the third official border crossing with Pakistan in the near future.

The Rimdan border crossing, situated in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, was inaugurated in a ceremony on Saturday morning, attended by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Minister for Defence Production of Pakistan Zubaida Jalal.

In remarks after inauguration of the second official border crossing between Iran and Pakistan, Eslami described opening of new border crossings as a basic necessity for the development of Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

He also noted that Rimdan border crossing has formally come into operation according to the decisions made by the heads of the two states for the expansion and facilitation of bilateral exchanges.

The minister said the Rimdan border crossing in Dashtyari county is the second land border crossing between Iran and Pakistan along the border of Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

“Considering the needs of people in Sistan and Balouchestan, other official border crossings will be set up soon,” the Iranian minister noted, calling for more attention to and greater investment in this sector.

Iran will soon inaugurate the third border crossing, called Pishin, in cooperation with the Pakistani government, Eslami stated, adding that opening of the next official border crossing will enhance trade and commercial exchanges between the two countries and will also facilitate travels by the Iranian and Pakistani people, specifically the residents in border areas of the two neighbors.