Iran, P4+1 set date for next round of talks

The parties to the talks have agreed to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings on sanctions removal at the level of heads of delegations.

Meanwhile, the nuclear issues working group convened a session on Tuesday. This round of talks will continue until Thursday given that the venue of talks will be closed with the beginning of the Gregorian New Year. Talks will resume next Monday.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister struck a note of optimism about the outcome of the talks in

Vienna. Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the negotiations are going in the right direction.

He added that if the other sides continue talks in good faith and with seriousness, a win-win deal is possible in the near future.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to the draft texts put forth by Iran during the previous round of talks, saying Tehran and the P4+1 are now working to patch their differences as they press ahead with the negotiations. The drafts lay out Iran’s proposals regarding sanctions removal and the country’s nuclear activities. Iran and the P4+1 say the negotiations will go ahead based on the two drafts.