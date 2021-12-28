Tuesday, December 28, 2021
type here...
PoliticsForeign PolicyNuclearIFP Exclusive

Iran, P4+1 begin expert talks over sanctions removal

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iranian experts have entered Vienna’s Coburg Hotel for talks with representatives of the P4+1 group of countries over ways of removing anti-Iran sanctions.

During the Monday talks, the two sides agreed on the priority of the removal of the oppressive and illegal sanctions as efforts continue in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Iran and the P4+1 are also going to discuss ways of sanctions removal verification and guarantees that the US will not repeat its illegal actions.

Tehran says in the event of an agreement, the US must first remove sanctions and then Iran will continue its nuclear activities in line with the JCPOA after verifying that the bans have been lifted.

Reports coming out of Vienna say the other sides have accepted Iran’s demands. The Islamic republic has said the more serious the other side is about removing the sanctions, the sooner the two sides will reach an agreement.

Previous articleIran administers 619k more Covid-19 shots
Next article“40% rise in Iran’s non-oil exports this year”

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks