Iran, P4+1 begin expert talks over sanctions removal

During the Monday talks, the two sides agreed on the priority of the removal of the oppressive and illegal sanctions as efforts continue in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Iran and the P4+1 are also going to discuss ways of sanctions removal verification and guarantees that the US will not repeat its illegal actions.

Tehran says in the event of an agreement, the US must first remove sanctions and then Iran will continue its nuclear activities in line with the JCPOA after verifying that the bans have been lifted.

Reports coming out of Vienna say the other sides have accepted Iran’s demands. The Islamic republic has said the more serious the other side is about removing the sanctions, the sooner the two sides will reach an agreement.