Iran Opens Innovation House in Syria to Boost High-Tech Exports

Iran House of Innovation and Technology Exports has been opened in the Syrian capital of Damascus in a ceremony attended by Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Syrian Minister of Higher Education Bassam Ibrahim.

The high-tech products of 40 knowledge-based and innovative companies in the fields of electricity and electronics, medicine, advanced materials, ICT, biotechnology, agriculture and other fields of technology were put on display in the Iran House of Innovation and Technology Exports.

The House has been established in Damascus Free Zone in an area of 620 square metres with the aim of facilitating the export of Iranian high-tech products and innovative achievements to Syria. The centre has been jointly funded by the private sector and the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice-President Sattari said the House will make it easier for Iranian knowledge-based companies to export their products to the Arab country.

“We will try to share with Syria the high-tech achievements of Iranian knowledge-based companies,” he added.

The knowledge-based companies whose products may attract customers in Syria can promote and commercialize their products in the Arab county in cooperation with the agent working with the Iranian government.

Exclusive and shared spaces and permanent exhibition of knowledge-based products are among the services offered to companies in this house.

The companies can use the space to expand their high-tech interactions and exchanges with Syrian firms, and find customers and business partners for their products.

Market research, marketing, product sales, and product registration are among other services offered in this house.

Iran had earlier opened similar centres in China, Kenya, Armenia, and Turkey, and plans to expand its technology collaborations with other countries.

Iran-Syria Deal to Expand Sci-Tech Collaborations

In his address to the opening ceremony of the house, Sattari pointed to a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries during his trip to Damascus, and said the MoU will facilitate sci-tech collaborations.

The MoU was signed with the aim of opening a 10-million-dollar line of credit to establish a reference laboratory in Damascus.

According to the deal, the two sides agreed to establish specialized labs in different fields like biotechnology, nanotechnology, ICT, physics, math, and chemistry in Syria.

