Iran open to negotiations if national interests are secured, says Foreign Minister Araghchi

Speaking during a gathering with students at Hamadan University, western Iran, Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s foreign policy principle of “neither East nor West” does not mean avoiding relations, but refusing dependency on any global power.

Araghchi noted that Iran seeks balanced engagement, explaning, “If cooperation with Eastern countries benefits Iran, we will not forgo it. Likewise, if dialogue with Western countries can secure our interests, we are not opposed to it.” However, he argued that past Western behavior has often undermined mutual trust.

He stressed that previous negotiations, including those during the Rouhani administration and later efforts under the late President Ebrahim Raisi to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, were all aimed at defending Iran’s national rights.

“We will pursue the removal of sanctions in a dignified and honorable manner,” he said.

Araghchi added that Iran does not place full trust in any foreign power. However, he confirmed that Tehran maintains strategic partnerships with countries such as China and Russia, based on long-term cooperation agreements, while insisting that the Iranian government relies primarily on its own people.