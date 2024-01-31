Wednesday, January 31, 2024
type here...
Media WireEnergy

Iran’s oil exports increased 50% last year despite US sanctions: Report

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Oil

A new report shows that Iran’s oil exports rose by half in 2023 despite sanctions imposed on Tehran by Washington.

The Wednesday report by the Japanese daily newspaper Nikkei showed that Iranian overseas oil shipments had reached an average of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, up nearly 50% compared to the previous year and the highest on record over the past five years.

The report cited figures by International Energy Agency showing that Iran’s total crude oil production had reached 2.99 million bpd last year, up by 0.44 million bpd from 2022.

The figures confirm earlier media reports and statements by Iranian government authorities suggesting there was a major surge in Iranian oil production and exports in 2023 despite the fact that the country was still subject to a harsh regime of US sanctions.

China has been responsible for a bulk of Iranian overseas oil sales, according to the same reports.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks