Iran nuclear chief dismisses U.S. demands: “We take orders from no one”

AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami dismissed the comments by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, saying: “We take orders from no one. The statements of the U.S. Secretary of Energy mean nothing to us.”

Eslami underscored that the Islamic Republic has endured years of pressure, sanctions, aggression, wars, and conspiracies, but has nonetheless continued to advance its independent scientific and technological path.

“Our plans are clear. The International Atomic Energy Agency has exercised the heaviest inspections, and not a single report has ever indicated any diversion,” he emphasized.

Reaffirming the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, the AEOI chief stated: “We produce all the products and materials we need inside the country.”

His remarks came in response to Secretary Wright’s comments at the annual IAEA conference, where he alleged that Iran’s uranium enrichment and plutonium reprocessing capabilities “must be completely dismantled” to block what he claimed was a “path toward nuclear weapons.”