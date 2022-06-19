Iran says has no limitation to develop relations with Croatia

Iranian and Croatian parliaments play an important role in supporting bilateral ties, Amirabdollahian noted.

Chairman of Croatia-Iran parliamentary friendship group Zlatko Hasanbegovic and members of the Croatian delegation were present in the meeting, as well.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that the fifth round of joint economic commission would be held soon as the development of the level of trade exchange is important.

Also, Amirabdollahian elaborated on the situation of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

For his part, Hasanbegovic stated Zagreb and Tehran have considerable cultural commonalities which can lead to an agreement on cultural cooperation.

Then, he appreciated the measure taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran as the first Asian country to recognize Croatia’s independence.

In recent months, Iranian and Croatian officials have expressed willingness to enhance bilateral ties.