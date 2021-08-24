Iran: No Kabul-bound plane hijacked

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Aviation Organization denies reports that an Afghan airline’s passenger plane that landed in Iran on Monday, had been hijacked after takeoff from Afghanistan.

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said the Boeing-737 belonging to Afghanistan’s Kam Air landed in the Iranian city of Mashhad for refueling and flew to the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev from Mashhad at 9 pm local time where it landed safely.

Western media outlets earlier quoted Ukraine’s officials as saying the plane that landed in Kabul to evacuate Ukrainian nationals from Afghanistan was hijacked by unknown people who flew it into Iran.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here