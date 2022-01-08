Iran negotiator: Differences over sanctions removal decreasing

Bagheri said differences over sanctions removal known as open parentheses are decreasing.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the end of the of talks with representatives of the P4+1 group, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany in Vienna.

Meanwhile, Russia’s chief negotiator in the Vienna talks Mikahil Ulyanov has in a tweet described the atmosphere at the negotiations as positive and businesslike.

Ulyanov said all his counterparts in the negotiations share this assessment of the Vienna talks.

He said the parties to the talks are moving forward, though not fast but incrementally.

Earlier, experts from the Islamic Republic of Iran and representatives of the P4+1 group met Saturday as part of the eighth round of the Vienna talks on lifting sanctions. At the meeting, the parties assessed the latest status of the talks for the effective and verifiable lifting of sanctions. The meeting happened following an agreement reached at the last session of the Joint Commission of the Iran nuclear deal also known as JCPOA.

The eighth round of Vienna talks began last Monday and has reached a critical stage.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian recently stated in an interview that the Islamic Republic wants guarantees that new sanctions will not be placed on the country and that the existing sanctions are not re-imposed once they have been lifted.

He noted that a good agreement could be reached if the West shows seriousness.