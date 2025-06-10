Media WireForeign PolicySelected

Iran: Next round of negotiations with US will be held on Sunday in Oman

Araghchi Witkoff

Iran announced that the next round of indirect talks with the United States will be held on Sunday in Oman’s capital city, Muscat.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Monday that following consultations, preparations are underway for the next round of indirect talks on Sunday.

Since April, Tehran and Washington have held five rounds of indirect negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Three rounds of the two countries’ negotiations were held in Muscat, while the remaining two rounds were held in the Italian capital, Rome.

The negotiations were marked by repeated shifts in US stances, which prompted Iranian officials to criticize the “contradictory” statements made by their American counterparts.

Iran says it will not forgo its right to uranium enrichment, which is guaranteed under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the NPT.

