Saturday, April 9, 2022
IFP Exclusive

Iran Navy cmdr.: Foreign presence in Persian Gulf unjustified

By IFP Editorial Staff
Shahram Irani
The commander of Iran’s Navy has said the presence of hostile countries in regional waters is unwarranted.

Admiral Shahram Irani noted that extra-regional countries can come to the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman for scientific exchange but the security of these bodies of water must be provided by Iran and neighboring countries.

He was speaking during a ceremony to welcome Iranian naval units returning from the maritime drills IONS (IMEX 2022) in India.

The commander of the Iranian Navy described the mission as good and said the maneuvers had a high quality in terms of training.

Admiral Irani also said Iran’s Navy had a strong presence in the drills and played their role there successfully.

He said Iran’s participation in the exercises was aimed at introducing the Islamic Republic’s capabilities to other nations.

The commander of Iran’s Navy then urged hostile foreign countries whose warships are visiting region to not contemplate providing security for the Persian Gulf because regional nations themselves are capable of protecting the region

