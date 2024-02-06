Iran natl. football team’s gaffer raps AFC decisions ahead of Asia semi-finals

Referring to the match between Iran and Japan on Saturday, Qalenoei pointed out that VAR was not in their favor, emphasizing a missed opportunity for the referee to review a critical scene in the Japan game.

He also raised concerns about the choice of an Arabic-speaking referee for the Iran-Qatar match in the semi-finals te be held on Wednesday, urging AFC to respond.

Refusing to engage in Wednesday’s referee discussion due to his technical role, the gaffer highlighted the importance of fairness in football, stating, “Justice will be upheld as other countries and continents observe, given that football carries the motto of fair play and courageous play.”

The Iranian head coach also urged AFC to explain the rationale behind these decisions, emphasizing the need for transparency and adherence to the principles of fair play.