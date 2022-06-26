Iran to unveil missiles with 300-km range in near future

“The only way to counter all sanctions and threats is to become stronger in all matters, especially in the military field,” stated Elhami in a meeting with some forces of the army, the IRGC and the police of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Increasing the missile capability of the army and the IRGC is one of the requirements of deterrence and protection of national interests, which must be further enhanced,” he added.

He pointed out that the missiles with a range of 300 km will be unveiled by the army air defense in the near future, noting that the development of missile capability is a symbol of self-reliance and independency.

Elhami also noted that Iranian armed forces are capable of observation, identifying and tracking all aircraft, drones, and fighters within the air borders of the country, especially in the Persian Gulf region, adding that any threats against Iran will be decisively responded to.