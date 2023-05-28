Iran’s Taremi clinches top scorer title in Portuguese Primeira Liga

Taremi has become the top scorer in the Portuguese football league system’s top level Liga Portugal. The Iranian forward sealed his position as top scorer in Liga Portugal’s 2022-2023 edition with 22 goals after his team FC Porto finished second in the league late on Sunday.

He outperformed Gonçalo Matias Ramos of the league’s winners Benfica who scored 19 goals this season.

Taremi was nicknamed the Persian Gulf Boy after celebrating his 100th match in Porto’s jersey in August 2022.

While FC Porto’s strong campaign concluded with a second-place finish, it was Benfica who ultimately claimed the coveted Liga trophy. Benfica’s commanding 3-0 triumph over Santa Clara on the final matchday propelled them to victory, amassing an impressive total of 87 points.

FC Porto overpowered Vitória S.C. 3-0 on Sunday, finishing as the runner-up in the league with 85 points.