Iran marks National Army Day with major parade in Tehran

During the ceremony, the army paraded its combat and armored units and air defense systems as well as naval equipment and vessels as fighter jets conducted flyovers.

The parade also featured part of the domestically-manufactured drones, missiles and other air, land and naval equipment.

During the ceremony, Raisi hailed the army’s power and achievements, stressing that the Iranian armed forces used decades of sanctions against them to reconstruct their might with reliance on domestic capabilities.

“The army used the opportunity of sanctions very well to empower itself and our military industries are now in the best shape,” he said.

Raisi touched on the acknowledgement by the United Sates on the failure of its maximum pressure campaign against Iran, stressing this is the fate of anyone who acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The power of our armed forces is deterrent. The slightest move by the enemy will not be missed by the prying eyes of our armed forces. The Zionist regime [of Israel], you should know that your slightest move is not hidden from the eyes of our armed forces and if you take the slightest move, our armed forces will target the heart of the regime,” he further warned.