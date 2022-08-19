Iran’s Mapna Company constructs power plant under harsh sanctions

The chairman of Mapna, Abbas Aliabadi, in an interview with Iran’s state TV, said the power plant, the first of a number of upcoming projects, was constructed completely indigenously by Iranian experts without importing any part from abroad.

He added the industrial giant set a record as it took only six months to build the gas-fired power plant, which usually requires about a year in other countries to construct.

Aliabadi said a 1000-megawatter power plant in Isfahan is the next in line which will become operational next year.

He also noted Iran is the third largest gas turbine manufacturer in the world and exports power plant equipment to most countries in the region and beyond thanks to its professional experts at home.

Mohammad Olia, the CEO of Mapna’s turbine engineering department, said the turbines used in Semnan power plant are upgraded with the modern technology, raising hopes of tackling Iran’s power shortages.