Iran logs +15k new Covid cases, 227 more deaths

According to the health ministry on Wednesday, 227 people lost their lives to Covid and 15,340 new patients were identified over the past 24 hours.
The figures take the total fatalities to 135,716 and the national caseload, so far, to nearly seven million.
To deal with the new surge in cases, authorities are pushing a campaign of vaccination, which saw over 450 thousand doses get administered in the last 24 hours.
So far, over 55 million people in Iran have received two doses of the Covid vaccine and among them, over 22 million have also received booster jabs.
The new surge in Covid cases has also put 337 Iranian cities in the red alert zone. That leaves 64 cities in the less severe orange zone and 47 in the minimum alert level. No Iranian city is now blue, or normal in Coronavirus outbreak terms.16:36