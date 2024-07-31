IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsMiddle EastSecurity

Iran Leader: Zionist regime prepared ground for harsh punishment after assassinating Haniyeh

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Israeli regime will be harshly punished for assassinating senior Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard in the Iranian capital Tehran.

In reaction to the early Wednesday assassination of the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ayatollah  Khamenei said in a message that Iran considers it a duty to “avenge the blood of Martyr Haniyeh” as he was targeted in the Iranian territory.

Ayatollah Khamenei warned, “With this move, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for a harsh punishment.”

The Leader offered his condolences to the Islamic Ummah (nation), the Resistance Front, and Haniyeh’s family over the martyrdom of the Hamas chief and lauded him for dedicating his life to the resistance and sacrificing his children and relatives in this path.

The Hamas chief was in Tehran to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian held on Tuesday.

