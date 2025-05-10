Iran Leader urges continued focus on Palestinian struggle, denounces Israeli actions, Western support

Speaking in Tehran during a meeting with Iranian workers on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the importance of maintaining unwavering attention on the plight of Palestinians and the ongoing violence in Gaza.

“Through rumors, irrelevant narratives, and the constant introduction of new distractions, there is a clear effort to sideline the Palestinian cause,” the Leader said, reiterating, “Muslim nations must not allow this to happen.”

He criticized “systematic crimes” carried out by Israel in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, stating that such acts are too grave to be dismissed or forgotten.

“The world must stand against these crimes – both against the occupying regime itself and against its supporters,” he said, referring to Western countries, including the US and European powers.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated his long-held belief that the Palestinian people will ultimately prevail.

“Falsehood may roam about for a few days, but it is inevitably doomed,” he said, clarifying that the appearant progress by Israeli forces in Syria and other regions does not reflect strength, but in fact, a “symptom of further weakness of them.”

Referring to recent regional developments, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel’s military measures in Syria, the Leader dismissed them as unsustainable.

“This movement will not last,” he asserted. “With divine assistance and the resilience of the Palestinian people, victory over the occupiers is certain.”

He also urged the Iranian public and the wider Muslim community to remain vigilant and hopeful. “I believe, with divine favor, the day will come when the faithful will witness the liberation of Palestine with their own eyes.”