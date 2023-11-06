Monday, November 6, 2023
Iran Leader: Muslims should pile up political pressure on Israel, US to stop Gaza massacre

By IFP Editorial Staff

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution says Muslim nations should increase the political pressure on Israel and its main supporter, the United States, to stop the killing of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani in the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday, where he hailed the Iraqi nation and government’s role in supporting the people of Gaza amid the brutal Israeli airstrikes that started on October 7.

The Leader said the US is “truly and in all fairness” complicit in the Israeli crimes by supporting the occupying regime militarily and politically.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out, “Since the very first days of the Zionist regime’s attacks, all evidence indicated the Americans’ direct involvement in running the war.”

However, the Leader reiterated, “Despite all the killings taking place in Gaza, the Zionist regime has so far been the main loser in this matter, as it has not been able to restore its lost reputation and will not be able to do so in the future.”

He also said Iran and Iraq can cooperate to play an effective role to pressure the US and the Israeli regime into stopping the incessant strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave where 2.3 million people live.

Meanwhile, al-Sudani highlighted Baghdad’s political efforts to stop the carnage in Gaza, stating that the Iraqi government and nation, as well as the political movements in the country, are at the forefront of supporting the Palestinian people.

The Iraqi premier criticized the international community for its silence in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Al-Sudani said Tehran and Baghdad are making the arrangements to take measures to stop the bombings in Gaza, in the first place, and send food and medical supplies to the people of Gaza, as the next step.

