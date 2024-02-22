Iran’s Leader criticizes Islamic states for failing to cut ties with Zionists

During a meeting with the participants at the 40th International Qur’an Competition in Tehran on Thursday, the Leader called on Muslim countries to openly express their opposition to Israel, sever ties with the regime and cut off support for it.

The Leader emphasized that the resistance forces in Gaza are acting in accordance with the Holy Qur’an and are standing against the enemy, but wondered whether Muslim countries and their leaders were implementing the Qur’anic teachings regarding the Gaza situation.

“Are the heads of state and officials of Muslim countries following the Qur’an commandments that say ‘Do not establish contact with the enemies of God and enemies of Muslims’?” the Leader said.

“And why don’t the leaders of Muslim countries take action to openly cut off their relationship with the murderous Zionist regime and stop helping this regime?” Ayatollah Khamenei asked, calling on people in Muslim countries to press their governments to take stronger action on Gaza.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Palestinians’ plight in the Gaza Strip as the most important issue of the Muslim world today, adding, “Certainly, the Muslim world and the world’s free people are mourning for Gaza.”

The Leader emphasized that the people of Gaza are being oppressed by those who are “devoid of humanity,” and stressed the importance of supporting the oppressed people of Gaza, the brave resistance forces as well as those who helped the Gazans as the “biggest duty” of the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei added the people of Palestine will achieve a victory through God’s assistance, expressing confidence that the Muslim world would witness the destruction of the “Zionist cancerous tumor.”