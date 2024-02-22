Thursday, February 22, 2024
type here...
Featured NewsForeign PolicyMedia WireMiddle East

Iran’s Leader criticizes Islamic states for failing to cut ties with Zionists

By IFP Media Wire
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has slammed Muslim heads of state for failing to cut their relations with the Israeli regime.

During a meeting with the participants at the 40th International Qur’an Competition in Tehran on Thursday, the Leader called on Muslim countries to openly express their opposition to Israel, sever ties with the regime and cut off support for it.

The Leader emphasized that the resistance forces in Gaza are acting in accordance with the Holy Qur’an and are standing against the enemy, but wondered whether Muslim countries and their leaders were implementing the Qur’anic teachings regarding the Gaza situation.

“Are the heads of state and officials of Muslim countries following the Qur’an commandments that say ‘Do not establish contact with the enemies of God and enemies of Muslims’?” the Leader said.

“And why don’t the leaders of Muslim countries take action to openly cut off their relationship with the murderous Zionist regime and stop helping this regime?” Ayatollah Khamenei asked, calling on people in Muslim countries to press their governments to take stronger action on Gaza.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Palestinians’ plight in the Gaza Strip as the most important issue of the Muslim world today, adding, “Certainly, the Muslim world and the world’s free people are mourning for Gaza.”

The Leader emphasized that the people of Gaza are being oppressed by those who are “devoid of humanity,” and stressed the importance of supporting the oppressed people of Gaza, the brave resistance forces as well as those who helped the Gazans as the “biggest duty” of the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei added the people of Palestine will achieve a victory through God’s assistance, expressing confidence that the Muslim world would witness the destruction of the “Zionist cancerous tumor.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks