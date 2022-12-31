Iran’s Kurash lady crowned world’s best female player of year

Barmaki had won gold medals in the heavyweight +87 kg category at the 13th World Senior Kurash Championship held in India and the Asian games in Tajikistan earlier this year.

Kurash is one of the most ancient folk styles of wrestling known to humankind. The game is said to have emerged on the territory of modern Uzbekistan at least 3,500 years ago.

It is played by two athletes, one wearing a green jacket and the other a blue one.

The objective is to try to throw one another to the ground. If thrown to the back, victory is declared. If thrown onto the side, points are awarded.

If thrown to the belly or weakly onto the side, a lower score is given. The one with the most points wins.