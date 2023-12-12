Iran: Israeli PM life hinges upon continuation of Gaza war

Amirabdollahian held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over multilateral and regional relations, especially the recent developments in Palestine.

The Iranian minister expressed displeasure with the US veto of a UN Security Council resolution that demand an end to the genocide in Gaza, appreciating China’s constructive efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

He also underlined the need to play an active role in stopping the war on Gaza.

“The security of the region is important for all of us, and to this end, the Islamic Republic of Iran has held several rounds of consultations with regional countries”, the top diplomat underscored.

He once again stressed that the war has expanded in the region and if the attacks on Gaza are not stopped immediately, there is a possibility that an explosion will occur and things will spiral out of control. Amirabdollahian maintained that unfortunately, the US side does not soundly understand the danger posed by the spillover of the war across the region.

He added that the life of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an ally of the White House, is only intertwined with the continuation of the war and genocide, but the current situation in the region is not sustainable.

The Chinese foreign minister also voiced regret over the veto of the ceasefire resolution by the US.

Wang Yi said the establishment of a ceasefire and immediately sending humanitarian aid into Gaza are important for China.

He expressed hope that the upcoming meeting of the UN General Assembly will be an opportunity to establish a ceasefire in the region.

The two diplomats haves expressed satisfaction with the trend of bilateral ties. They stressed the need to continue consultations and strengthen multilateral cooperation.