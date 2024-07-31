Iran condemns Israel’s violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

In a statement on Tuesday night, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani described the Israeli raid as a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a gross breach of international laws and regulations as well as the United Nations Charter.

“The despicable and criminal act by the Zionist criminal gang in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut will certainly not deter the brave sons of the proud Lebanese nation and resistance from continuing their honorable path of supporting the oppressed Palestinians and standing firm against the aggressive nature of the apartheid Israeli regime,” he added.

Kanaani reiterated the legitimate right of the Lebanese government, army, and resistance to respond to the aggressive actions of the usurping Zionist regime, holding the fake Israeli regime and the United States government responsible for escalating tensions and crises in the region.

He called on the international community and the UN Security Council to promptly fulfill their responsibilities regarding the threats posed by the Israeli regime against Lebanon’s security as well as regional and international peace and stability, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The spokesperson also expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs of this aggressive attack and wished a swift recovery for the injured. He also voiced sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon.

At least three people, including two children, were killed and 74 wounded in the Israeli strike in Beirut.