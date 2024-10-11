Iran spokesman condemns Israel for frequent attacks on medical centers

Esmaeil Baqaei highlighted that Israel’s actions reflect a clear disregard for established global conventions meant to protect civilians during conflict.

He emphasized that the repeated targeting of hospitals and healthcare centers underscores the extent of the regime’s unlawful conduct in the region.

The spokesman added that these strikes, which have caused widespread destruction of essential medical infrastructure, are part of a broader pattern of aggression aimed at weakening basic services in conflict zones.

Baqaei called on international organizations, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross, to take immediate and firm action in condemning these attacks and holding Israel accountable for its war crimes.

He also urged for greater global efforts to provide assistance to the many victims displaced by the conflict, stressing that humanitarian needs are growing in areas impacted by Israel’s aggression.