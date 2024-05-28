Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Iran strongly condemns Israel’s deadly carnage in Rafah

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

The Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed on Monday the Israeli regime’s bloody aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza city of Rafah, which sent shockwaves across the world, and called on the international community to take practical measures to stop the occupying regime’s crimes.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, “Every time this regime suffers scandalous failures, it engages in war crimes like this.”

An Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that burned at least 50 civilians in a tent camp in Rafah alive, prompting an outcry from world leaders.

“It is not surprising that the terrorist regime of Israel, which one day bombards the lines of displaced people who are waiting for humanitarian aid to arrive, and the next day destroys hospitals, this time attacked the tents of the Palestinian refugees in Rafah which led to terrible loss of civilians, especially women and children,” Kanaani said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister spokesperson said the brutal crime is a clear example of a war crime and a flagrant violation of the temporary order issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) mandating the regime to stop its offensive.

