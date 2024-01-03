Iran warns against new “Israel adventurism” following Hamas leader assassination in Beirut

Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned “the despicable action of the Zionist regime” in the assassination of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, the vice president of Hamas along with six other members of the Palestinian movement in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Kanaani emphasized the responsibility of international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, for an immediate and effective response to these terrorist acts, while also highlighting that “the accountability for the consequences of the new round of adventurism pursued by the Zionist regime is directed solely at this regime and its backers.”

Kanaani described the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri as a result of the Israel’s desperation and its immense, irreparable defeat in the face of the Palestinian resistance groups and people in Gaza.

He also condemned the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Israeli regime.