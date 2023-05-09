Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Iran calls for Islamic coordination and deterrence against Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the Islamic countries to take immediate, effective, deterrent and coordinated action to stop the Israel’s “killing machine and crimes.”

Nasser Kanaani’s statement was made in the wake of Israel’s fresh attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip on Tuesday that left over a dozen people, including women and children, dead and wounded dozens more.

Kanaani sharply censured the act of aggression by the Zionist regime’s warplanes against various areas of the Gaza Strip.

He said the act, which was carried out in the run-up to the Nakba Day, when Israel came into existence, was a sign of the regime’s weakness against the resistance of the Palestinians in the West Bank and al-Quds in the face the Zionists.

“The silence and inaction of the responsible international bodies and Western countries in the face of the intensification of the inhumane actions of the Zionists against the Palestinian nation in recent months are the most important factor emboldening the apartheid Zionist regime in the continuation of its crimes, which will be recorded in history as a black and shameful precedent in the performance of the fake advocates of human rights,” the official added.

