Iran’s Interior Ministry drafting ‘comprehensive’ bill for amending election law

Ahmad Vahidi said a relevant bill had been prepared in the previous administration but it had certain problems, adding, “We are now continuing to prepare a new bill and we will definitely send it to the parliament before the end of the [incumbent] administration’s term.”

An election law necessitates the inclusion of many topics, he said, adding that it will “take a lot of time” for the Interior Ministry to draw up an all-inclusive bill that would cover presidential, parliamentary and city council elections in accordance with the general policies set by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“If we do not find enough time, the proposals for each election will be sent to the parliament separately, but for now, we are trying to prepare and send it to the parliament under the title of a comprehensive bill,” he said.