Friday, August 19, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLegalLawPoliticsLocal

Iran’s Interior Ministry drafting ‘comprehensive’ bill for amending election law

By IFP Editorial Staff
Election in Iran

Iran’s interior minister says the department under his watch is working to draw up a “comprehensive” bill for amending the country’s election law, which will be submitted to the Parliament (Majlis).

Ahmad Vahidi said a relevant bill had been prepared in the previous administration but it had certain problems, adding, “We are now continuing to prepare a new bill and we will definitely send it to the parliament before the end of the [incumbent] administration’s term.”

An election law necessitates the inclusion of many topics, he said, adding that it will “take a lot of time” for the Interior Ministry to draw up an all-inclusive bill that would cover presidential, parliamentary and city council elections in accordance with the general policies set by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“If we do not find enough time, the proposals for each election will be sent to the parliament separately, but for now, we are trying to prepare and send it to the parliament under the title of a comprehensive bill,” he said.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks