Iran denies interim deal with US, reaffirms nuclear rights

By IFP Editorial Staff
Esmael baghaei

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed speculation about an interim nuclear agreement with the US, stating it has "never been on Iran’s agenda" and was not discussed in recent talks.

During a weekly press briefing on Monday, Baqaei emphasized Iran’s commitment to diplomacy while rejecting any compromise on its nuclear rights.

Baqaei addressed US President Donald Trump’s optimism about negotiations, asserting that Iran’s nuclear program is solely peaceful, saying, “If the US seeks to prevent militarization, that is already assured. But depriving Iran of its legitimate nuclear rights, including enrichment, is unacceptable.”

He added that Oman’s mediation proposals would respect Iran’s “red lines” on enrichment.

Regarding talks with Europe, Baqaei confirmed Iran’s readiness to engage but warned against “misleading reports,” accusing Israeli-linked sources of undermining negotiations.

He also confirmed an upcoming visit by a deputy director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for routine cooperation discussions.

On the US envoy Steve Witkoff’s early departure from Rome talks on Friday, Baqaei called it a “media distraction,” stressing discussions ended as scheduled. He further denied claims of a US deadline for military site inspections, labeling them “fabricated.”

Iran remains open to “serious, fair talks” but insists on its sovereign rights, Baqaei reiterated.

