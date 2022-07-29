Iran intelligence minister: Retaliation awaits those supporting enemies

Speaking on Thursday evening at a meeting with people in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of the western province of Kordestan, the intelligence chief said Iran was currently facing a “hybrid war” being waged by the United States and its allies.

“Through soft war and cruel sanctions, the US is after reviving its weakened empire in the region, but it has failed,” Khatib said.

The minister also made a reference to the recent arrest of a number of Komala terrorists in Iran, saying the terror group operates as the stooge of the Israeli regime.

“Retaliation awaits the countries that aid the enemies of the Iranian nation,” he warned.

“Iranian security and intelligence forces are fully aware of any activity by the enemies, and both offensive and defensive measures are on the agenda of the intelligence sector,” the minister added.

On Saturday, the Intelligence Ministry said in a statement that members of a Mossad-tied terrorist group had been identified and arrested. It said the terrorists, who were in contact with Israel’s spy agency, Mossad, through one of the neighboring countries, had entered Iran from the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Khatib said days later that Iran had carried out “a number of successful operations” against Israel in recent months, besides thwarting several conspiracies hatched by the regime and anti-Iran terrorist groups.