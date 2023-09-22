Iran insists Iraq must disarm terror groups in Kurdistan

Genersl Bagheri however said the Iraqi authorities have forced the groups to move away from Iran’s border.

While thanking Iraq’s efforts thus far, he noted that the relocation of the terrorists to an area far from the Iranian border is not enough.

He said under a deal the two sides have reached, the terror groups in northern Iraq must disarm and even kicked out of Iraqi soil.

General Bagheri stressed that Iran will later conduct an investigation to see if the groups have disarmed and then it will take due action in response.

Iran has blamed the terrorist groups in the Kurdistan region for rioting in parts of Iran last year. Tehran has been pressuring Iraq ever since to expel the terror groups.

Iran has pounded the positions of the groups several times