Iran, ICC President Discuss US Sanctions in The Hague

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand had a meeting with Piotr Hofmański, the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), in The Hague.

In the Thursday meeting, Baharvand and Judge Hofmański conferred on the latest developments related to the International Criminal Court, including the cases of Afghanistan and the Occupied Palestine brought to the ICC.

The Iranian official referred to the ICC president’s remarks about a change in the United States’ approach the International Criminal Court, and expressed hope that the US will not impose unlawful sanctions against nations and international bodies in the future.