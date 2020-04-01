Iran Has No Military Expert in Yemen: Foreign Ministry

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi rejected the groundless allegations raised by the spokesperson for the coalition of military aggressors which have attacked Yemen.

“Under a delusion of achieving victory within a couple of weeks, Saudi Arabia launched military aggression against Yemen, and now after five years, it is still grappling with such miscalculation, while this act of aggression has brought about nothing but devastation and killing of Yemeni people,” he noted.

Mousavi refuted the baseless allegations made by the Saudi-led coalition’s spokesperson that Iranian experts are in Yemen, dismissed the false accusations he has levelled against Iran, and said, “We advise the coalition of aggressors against Yemen to take into account the realities on the ground, including the Yemeni people’s resistance to such acts of aggression and the international community’s hatred for Saudi Arabia, instead of delusions and reveries, and to recognize that playing with words, pinning the blame on others, and making accusation against the others will not make up for their political and military failures.”

The Iranian spokesman once again pointed to the United Nations Secretary-General’s proposal for a ceasefire for the battle with coronavirus outbreak in Yemen and its approval by the National Salvation Government of Yemen, calling on the aggressors to abide by the Stockholm Agreement, stop committing crimes in Yemen, and end the devastating war against that country.