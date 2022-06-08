Iranian MP denies government plans to raise fuel prices

Parviz Mohammadnejad said the government and the legislative body have no plans to increase fuel prices or change the rationing program though they believe a more accurate scheme must be put in place for the consumption of gas, kerosene and other oil products.

The MP noted that if officials decide to change fuel prices, they will take great care to not harm consumers.

“We will not let fuel prices go up because no additional pressure must be put on people “, Mohammadnejad added.

The last time Iran increased gas prices was under former president Hassan Rohani.

The 3-fold price hike caused huge anger among citizens and sparked protests in many cities.

Iran is among few countries in the world where fuel is way cheaper compared to most of others due to huge subsidies paid by the government to protect consumers.