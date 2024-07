Taremi, who has recently moved in from Porto netted the ball in the 11th minute from the penalty spot and doubled it in the 37th minute on an assist from American teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The 32-year-old former Porto player’s brace and a finish by Federico Dimarco secured a 3-2 victory for Inter against Las Palmas.

Inter’s coach Simone Inzaghi hailed the ‘huge enthusiasm’ among his plays in preseason matches.