Iran FM: We do not trust US and E3

The Iranian foreign minister says Tehran has attended the Vienna talks with a firm resolve and a clear and logical agenda but we are not optimistic about the will and intention of the US and the European troika.

Hoeesein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

He added that on the one hand the US officials call for talks and say they want to return to the nuclear deal, JCPOA, and on the other hand, they place new sanctions on Iranian individuals and companies. Amir Abdollahian said what matters is that these negotiations produce results and the Western parties show their seriousness and good faith at the negotiating table and in practice.

He underscored that Iran welcomes serious talks and a good agreement.

The two sides also talked about bilateral ties and regional as well as international developments.

Amir Abdollahian congratulated Hayashi on his appointment as Japan’s foreign minister and conveyed the greetings of Iran’s president to the high-ranking Japanese officials. The Iranian foreign minister also thanked Japan for its humanitarian assistance in the fight against Covid-19. Amir Abdollahian referred to the presence of four million Afghan refugees in Iran, saying “Fortunately, two and a half million Afghan refugees have been vaccinated so far, and Iran is ready to send Japanese humanitarian aid to the Afghan people”.

Amir Abdollahian also said the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is worrying on the eve of winter and stressed the need to send humanitarian aid to the country.

He said, “Under these circumstances, all countries should rush to help the Afghan people and we are also ready to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by air or land”.

Amir Abdollahian also reviewed the various aspects of bilateral relations between Tehran and Tokyo and announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic to expand relations in economic, trade, humanitarian, environmental and health fields. He emphasized, “We can increase our cooperation in all areas”.

The Japanese foreign minister also said in the telephone conversation that his country is ready for expanding bilateral ties with Iran in the fields of health, environment and tourism and other areas.

Hayashi also welcomed the idea of sending Japan’s urgent relief aid to Afghanistan.

Yoshimasa Hayashi underlined the importance of the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and respecting the rights of women and ethnic minorities and also the importance of eradicating terrorism in the country.

The Japanese foreign minister welcomed the beginning of the Vienna talks and called for both sides to show flexibility to reach a mutual agreement.

He also extended the high-ranking Japanese officials’ greetings to Iran’s president and invited Amir Abdollahian to visit Japan.